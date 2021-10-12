Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $132,009.52 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $132,009.52 and $247.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,358.20 or 1.00094924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00496544 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

