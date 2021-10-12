Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $320.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.10 and a 200 day moving average of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

