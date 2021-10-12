Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $123,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.