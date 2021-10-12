Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
Shares of LTHM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 4,311,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.