Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 4,311,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

