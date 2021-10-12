Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -266.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

