Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -266.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
