LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of LivePerson worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

