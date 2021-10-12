LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) vs. hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LivePerson and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 10 0 2.83 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than hopTo.

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 10.99 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -50.23 hopTo $3.64 million 1.79 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33% hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57%

Summary

hopTo beats LivePerson on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

