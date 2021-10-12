LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of LKQ worth $282,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

