loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 298092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.