Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $52,569.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,610,632 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.