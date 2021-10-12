LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $744.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.00 or 0.00499087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01073391 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap's total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

