Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $357.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.70 and a 200 day moving average of $371.91. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.