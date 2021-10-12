Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,488.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.22 or 0.06264786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00310166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.67 or 0.01059098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.00500932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00396335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00301612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005048 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

