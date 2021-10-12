Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Financial Contrast

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.09, suggesting that its stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plus Therapeutics and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.48%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 71.32 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -0.95 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company was founded on January 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

