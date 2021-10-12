London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

