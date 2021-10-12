Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

