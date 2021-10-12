Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO Buys $16,700.00 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO James Clavijo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Longeveron stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,052. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

