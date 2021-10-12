Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Financial Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.91 Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.96 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.80

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lordstown Motors and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33 Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 73.95%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

