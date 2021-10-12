L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Head to Head Review

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares L’Oréal and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $31.97 billion 7.17 $4.07 billion $1.67 49.22 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion 2.20 $285.42 million N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.05% 144.82% 11.35%

Dividends

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. L’Oréal pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for L’Oréal and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 2 8 1 2.75 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

