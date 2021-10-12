Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 45.65 ($0.60). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 43.15 ($0.56), with a volume of 466,512 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £297.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.