Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $76,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.52. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

