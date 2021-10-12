LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,007,732 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $71,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

