LPL Financial LLC Buys 272,953 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.66% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $70,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

