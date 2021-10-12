LPL Financial LLC Has $72.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $72,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $200.15 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.