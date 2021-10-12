LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 488,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,854 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

