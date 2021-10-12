LuaSwap (LUA) Price Up 2.9% This Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $202,762.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00218023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00095349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 219,917,158 coins and its circulating supply is 118,219,921 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

