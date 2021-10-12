Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

