Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.61. Lumentum shares last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 1,063 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,674,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

