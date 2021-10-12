Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.61. Lumentum shares last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 1,063 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.
The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,674,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
