Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

LUM stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. 472,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,717. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$209.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.