Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 837.5% in September

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 837.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,862. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

