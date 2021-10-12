Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 837.5% in September

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 837.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,862. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Luvu Brands
