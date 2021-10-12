LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,793.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00321279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00223921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.00542800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,277,693 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,460 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

