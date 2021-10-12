Lympo Market Token (LMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259,496.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $259,496.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00124639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.47 or 1.00095322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.61 or 0.06172448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

