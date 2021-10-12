LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

