LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

