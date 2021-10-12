Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $9,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $11,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

