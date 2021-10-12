Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after buying an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 584,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

