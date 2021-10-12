Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 42,049 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.