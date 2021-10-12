Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Magnite worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.