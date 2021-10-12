Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 1,937,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,302. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

