MahaDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $657,126.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $657,126.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

