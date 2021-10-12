Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 17,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.48.

