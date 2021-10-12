Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

