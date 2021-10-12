Mainframe (MFT) Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

