Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $404,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.29.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.