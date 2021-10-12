Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Cap of $699,404.83

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $699,404.83 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,904.58 or 0.99354696 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,176,634 coins and its circulating supply is 676,325,989 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

