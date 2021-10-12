Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

