Maple (MPL) Price Tops $21.82

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $21.82 or 0.00039132 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

