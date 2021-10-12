Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

MRO stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

