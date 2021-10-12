Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.00. 5,846,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 61.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

