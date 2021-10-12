Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 826.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,757. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

