Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 826.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,757. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
